EXCLUSIVE: Uorfi Javed reveals ex-boyfriends tried to deter her bold choices, ‘You are insulting me’

Splitsvilla X6 star Uorfi Javed is opening up about her past relationships. A common visitor at the bold and brave closet, she exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla about how her former partners would make comments about her outfits and her words. She clarified that while during the honeymoon phase of her relationships, she does end up listening to the men, but eventually she understands the truth.

Uorfi Javed is letting the truth speak for her. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla for its Love Aaj Kal segment, the TV personality is opening up about her past, including being with toxic partners who tried to control what she said or how she dressed. When the host asked about whether in the past she had been unappreciated for her presence in the relationship, she was quick to reveal how men have told her, “Yeah, yeah, in relationships, so many times. [They would say] ‘Why’d you say this? Why’d you have to wear this? Why do you have to do this? You're insulting me.’ It happens, yeah, a lot of times.”

Nia Sharma, sitting beside, agreed that she had faced similar issues with many taking offense to her clothing right from the beginning. She recalled how, during 2014, all the attention was shifted to her outfit choices rather than her contribution to projects. All the online backlash seems to have transferred to her relationships, where her partners raised questions over what she was wearing.

As the interviewer asked how they felt being asked about it, as people in love are often blinded by emotions, Uorfi strongly confessed that while such may be the case at the start, things start to change once a person gets out of the initial lovey-dovey phase. “[You feel so] starting mein. (At the start) During the honeymoon phase. Then, when the reality hits after the honeymoon phase ends, you realize, ‘No, I have to be myself.’ Or ‘should I be with this guy?’ Then you're just confused, and it creates a lot of problems in the relationship.”

The two went on to share how many arguments in their relationships happened over their clothing, and they were left wondering if that's all there is to it.

