Fact Check: Does Tanya Mittal have food lift at home? New update reveals truth behind 'Boss' nickname

Tanya Mittal has been one of the most, if not the most, questioned participants of the latest season of the popular reality TV show. During her appearance on Bigg Boss 19, the spiritual influencer made big, loud claims about her life back home in Gwalior, calling her home ‘swarg’ (heaven) and boasting about the very technology and grandiose surroundings in which she lives. While viewers doubted her, it seems that she will be having the last laugh this time around, with many of her exaggerated statements being proven true. The latest one to join the ranks is the food lift that she spoke about.

Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal shows off ‘food lift’ at home

Tanya Mittal was called out for saying that she has a plate-disbursing lift at her place, which lets food travel across her house with ease. As per videos shared on her Instagram account, alongside reportage from The News Pinch, she could be seen opening up about the infamous lift. With a metal door covering it, her family introduces the door leading to the lift and how it actually does transfer their food around the lavish home. Her fans have offered support in the comments, sharing how happy they were that the rumors had been clarified and doubling down on the fact that she was not making up stories about her house.

The unique kitchen lift has become just another one of the rich flexes from the Bigg Boss 19 participant, with her claiming that everyone calls her ‘Boss’, falling in line next. As the video proceeds to her factory, workers and employees are asked about the way they refer to her, and it is confirmed that she’s in fact addressed as ‘boss’ by them.

Earlier updates from the influencer showed her shedding tears on meeting her family, especially her father, whom she hugged. She was seen explaining her decision to keep their identity hidden in order to not let them be affected by her appearance on the show and the drama that comes with it. Meanwhile, Tanya Mittal ranked fourth on this year’s Bigg Boss, being one-upped by the likes of Gaurav Khanna, who won the show, followed by Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More.

