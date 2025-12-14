Fact Check: Jay Bhanushali hanging out with new mystery girl amid Mahhi Vij divorce rumors? Know truth

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s relationship has been the subject of much speculation over the past few months, with divorce rumors surfacing. With the chatter not dying down, another video has surfaced of the actor out at a concert with a mystery girl. A closer look at the clips from their appearance has revealed the identity of the woman as Miesha Iyer. Their unexpected bond, which has continued after a stint in Bigg Boss 15, has raised eyebrows, but fans of the two have taken to social media to share that they are, in fact, rakhi brother and sister.

Here’s how fans revealed Jay Bhanushali and Miesha Iyer are not dating

Jay Bhanushali and Miesha Iyer were snapped enjoying a concert recently, which raised questions about the nature of their relationship. Many even questioned whether the two were dating amid blazing reports of the actor deciding to move on from his marriage to Mahhi Vij. The latter has denied there being any truth behind the divorce rumors and even announced plans for legal actions if the rumors continue.

Now, fans of the two have stepped in to reveal that previously, Miesha Iyer was seen tying a rakhi on Jay Bhanushali’s wrist, making them rakhi brother and sister. They successfully debunked any dating rumors and revealed the truth behind their concert outing.

While not actual siblings, the two share a special relationship after their friendship bloomed on the reality TV show, Bigg Boss 15. They were known to have been away from each other for a while after she went ahead and changed teams on the show. However, the duo has since reunited, and let bygones be bygones.

About Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij

Meanwhile, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij dated for a while before getting married in 2011. They share three kids and are known to reveal their happy family life on social media. They were a fan favorite on dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 in 2012–2013 and have a huge fan base.

