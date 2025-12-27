Falaq Naazz SLAMS Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shilpa Shinde for her ‘no comparison’ remark against Shubhangi Atre: ‘Aap to tata bye bye karke…’

For nearly a decade, the character of Angoori Bhabhi was a point of contention and then, eventually, a source of stability. When Shilpa Shinde walked away from Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain in 2016 following a high-profile fallout with the producers, the show’s future felt uncertain. Enter Shubhangi Atre, who stepped into the iconic role and spent years making it her own, keeping the legacy alive for a loyal audience!

Now, with Shilpa Shinde returning for Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain 2.0, what should have been a triumphant homecoming has instead turned into a storm of industry drama.

The friction began during a recent interview with IANS. When asked about the inevitable comparisons between her portrayal and Shubhangi Atre’s, Shilpa reportedly remarked, “Mujhe isme koi comparison nahi dikhti” (I don’t see any comparison here).

While Shilpa may have meant that she views her interpretation as unique, many—including her colleagues in the industry—heard something else: a lack of respect for the woman who had carried the show on her shoulders for the last nine years. This statement quickly became a topic of discussion on social media, with many stars expressing their disappointment.

Falaq Naazz slams Shilpa Shinde

The backlash wasn't limited to fan comments. Prominent TV personalities have stepped forward to defend Shubhangi’s dedication. Following actor Sourabh Raj Jain’s disapproval, Bigg Boss OTT fame Falaq Naazz took to social media to voice her disappointment in a raw, direct post.

"You left the show with a ‘Tata, bye-bye,’" Falaq wrote, reminding Shilpa that the character didn't just survive in her absence—it thrived because of someone else's hard work. In a now-deleted Instagram story, Falaq suggested that instead of dismissiveness, the situation called for grace. She noted that if she were in Shilpa's shoes, she would have thanked the actress who kept the character relevant and "returned it without any drama."

Falaq’s final verdict was stinging: “You’re not being overly confident—you’re being rude. Very sad.”

Shilpa Shinde’s return puts fans in dilemma

This controversy has put fans in a difficult position. On one hand, there is the undeniable nostalgia for Shilpa’s original "Angoori." On the other hand, there is a deep-seated respect for Shubhangi, who became the face of the show for nearly a decade.

By replacing the actress who stayed through thick and thin to accommodate the actress who once left, the makers have already sparked a debate on loyalty versus star power. Shilpa’s recent comments have only added fuel to that fire, making her "2.0" journey one of the most scrutinized returns in Indian television history.

In the world of entertainment, characters might belong to the writers, but their hearts are built by the actors who play them. As this drama unfolds, it serves as a reminder that a little professional gratitude can go a long way—especially when you're stepping back into a house someone else kept warm for you.

