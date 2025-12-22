Farrhana Bhatt says many were ‘overacting’ on her shredding Neelam Giri’s letter in Bigg Boss 19, reveals why she thinks it was 'right'

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, recently ended on a high note, with Television actor Gaurav Khanna winning the title. Now, the season’s runner-up and actress, Farrhana Bhatt, has reacted to an incident from the show in which she shredded Neelam Giri’s letter during a task.

Farrhana Bhatt claims everyone was ‘overacting’ when she shredded Neelam’s letter

Speaking with Farah Khan on the filmmaker’s YouTube vlog, Farrhana was asked whether everyone was angry with her for shredding Neelam’s letter. In response, the former Bigg Boss contestant said, “I was calm. Sab log itna overacting kar rahe the, mujhe maza aa raha tha. Itna achha dikhne ke liye koi aisa kar sakta hai? Woh mujhe trigger nahi kar rahe the kyunki mujhe pata tha ki maine kuch galat nahi kiya.”

(Everyone else was overacting so much, and I was actually enjoying it. Why would they all do this just to look good on screen? I wasn’t triggered because I knew I hadn’t done anything wrong.)

For those unaware, during this season of Bigg Boss, contestants were given a chance to read letters from home. However, this depended on the decisions of their fellow housemates. If one contestant chose to shred another’s letter, they would secure a place in the captaincy contention.

While most housemates sacrificed their captaincy chances and allowed others to read their letters, Farrhana decided otherwise and shredded Neelam’s letter, leaving the latter in tears, despite other contestants pleading with Bhatt.

After the task concluded, the remaining contestants targeted Farrhana and lashed out at her for the move. She also faced criticism from viewers online.

More about Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 began airing on August 24, 2025. The theme of the season featured a parliament-style twist, where housemates formed a government, held assembly-style debates, and made key decisions.

The show concluded on December 7, 2025, with Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna lifting the trophy, while Farrhana Bhatt was declared the first runner-up. Khanna also received a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

The show was broadcast on Colors TV and is still available for streaming on JioHotstar.

