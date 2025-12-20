Gaurav Khanna reacts to controversy over no kids decision with wife Akanksha Chamola: ‘Suggesting that I’m happy…’

Gaurav Khanna is having a fabulous year! After taking the winner spot for Celebrity Masterchef, where he showed off his cooking skills, the Anupamaa actor took to the Bigg Boss 19 house. In the Salman Khan-hosted show, he was called out for being passive sometimes, with contestants like Amaal Mallik even calling him ‘two-faced.’ One of the biggest points of debate during his appearance was his and wife Akanksha Chamola's comments about not having children. While the actor expressed his wish to have kids of his own, he had added that his wife does not want any.

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna revealed details of his and his wife’s decision to not have kids

Gaurav Khanna opened up about how his words on Bigg Boss 19 have been perceived and that he does not want any hate directed towards his wife for deciding not to have children of their own. In a note to ETimes, he shared. “First and foremost, I want to make it clear that while it may appear to be her individual choice, it is actually a mutual and personal decision taken by both of us. Yes, she can decide that she doesn’t want to have a child, but that choice belongs equally to the two of us.” He clarified any claims that mocked them for making the decision, “So suggesting that I am unhappy while she is content makes no sense at all."

The 44-year-old went on to praise his lady love, calling her an ‘extremely strong woman’, and added how it makes no sense to question a woman’s choices in today’s world. “Life is about personal decisions, and we are all taught to live on our own terms. If someone chooses a certain path and their partner stands firmly by them, then there’s really nothing more to be said—miya biwi raazi toh kya karega kaazi," he added. (When the husband and wife are in tandem, what can the officiant do).

Previously, during Akanksha Chamola’s appearance on the reality TV show for Family Week, she was quoted as saying that she’s not planning on becoming a mother. “I feel no reason to have a kid, mere bahot saare reasons hai. And mujhe aisa lagta hai jab aap itne reasons dhoondte ho, then you are not ready," she had said. (I have a lot of reasons [to not have a kid]. And I feel when you look for reasons, then you are not ready.)

She went on to share that she thinks she cannot be that responsible, “It is not so easy to have a child and raise it. It is a huge responsibility. I don’t think I can do justice to the job or duty of raising a child. At this age or at any point.” She was firm on not being affected by people who may think she’s selfish for choosing her ambitions.

