Gaurav Khanna reveals he’s still waiting for his Rs 50 Lakh Bigg Boss 19 prize money: “I haven't received it yet”

Back in December 2025, Gaurav Khanna lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss Season 19, beating Farrhana Bhatt in a tough competition. In his new YouTube vlog, the actor made a shocking revelation regarding the Rs. 50 lakh prize money of the Salman Khan-hosted show.

During an interaction with his fans in his latest vlog, Gaurav was asked whether he received everything that was promised on the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, including the cash, car, and the coupons. Responding to the fan query, Khanna said, “Waise sach bolu toh thoda time lagta hai yeh sab aana. Frankly, abhi tak nahi miley hain. Lekin, I am sure mil jayenge because ek process hota hain (If I am being truthful, it takes time. I have not received it yet. But I am sure I will get it because there is a process).”

He further elaborated on the same and mentioned that he understands these delays as he is himself from the Television industry. “I think 1-2 mahine toh lagte hain yeh saari cheeze aane mein because company ki apni internal audits hoti hain. Aa jayega, aisa nahi hain ki nahi aayega. Thoda delay hota hain, which is fine. TV ka banda hoon, and TV mein thode delays hote hain. Aa jayega (It takes about 1-2 months for all the things to arrive because there are internal audits based on the company. I am from TV, and there are delays here. It will come),” added Khanna.

For the unversed, Gaurav Khanna is among the few Bigg Boss contestants who won the show without engaging in intense rivalries and unnecessary fights. Seeing his good and dignified behavior in the house, the host of the show, Salman Khan, complimented him and mentioned that he would work with him soon. Before lifting the BB 19 trophy, Gaurav also won Celebrity MasterChef.

