Govinda claims writers force Krushna Abhishek to insult him on TV: "Sunita was always upset"

Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja’s relationship has been under the radar ever since she opened up about it online. Recently, Govinda reacted to Sunita’s statement, calling it a part of an alleged conspiracy against him. He also dragged Krushna Abhishek into it, saying he is forced to insult him on TV. However, the comedian-actor reacted to it, saying that his uncle has next-level thoughts. Read on to know more!

Govinda claims Krushna Abhishek is forced to insult him on TV

In an earlier interview with ETimes, Sunita Ahuja said that she’s been hearing about Govinda’s controversy that he is having an affair with a girl. “But I know that she’s not an actress because actresses don’t do such bad things. She doesn’t love him; she only wants his money,” stated the Bollywood wife.

Soon after, the Hero No. 1 actor reacted to her statement, calling it a plot in a bigger controversy. He also dragged his nephew Krushna Abhishek into it and stated that writers often force the comedian to say derogatory things about him to harm his reputation.

While talking to ANI, the Coolie No. 1 actor divulged, “If you are a fan of Krushna's television shows, you'll see how the writers often force him to say things that make me feel insulted.” He further revealed, telling Krushna to be cautious. But when he warned Krushna, his wife Sunita would get upset. “Also, I don’t know when these people would get upset with each other and when they are okay with each other. I'm more of a steady person,” stated the senior star.

Now, Krushna reacted to Govinda’s statement, saying that he loves and respects his uncle. Calling him a legend, Entertainment actor Krushna opined that Govinda has “next-level thoughts.” This is probably the reason why he sees stuff on a different level. “The same statement can look positive or sarcastic to different people. I take it positively,” Krushna told Hindustan Times.

