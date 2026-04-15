Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja ends rift and reunites with Krushna Abhishek, hugs Kashmera Shah: "14 saal ke baad..."

What began as a joke in 2016 ended up becoming a family feud between Bollywood actor Govinda and comedian and TV personality Krushna Abhishek. Their rift created a problem between their wives Sunita Ahuja and Kashmera Shah. However, after more than a decade of holding grudges against each other, the trio reunited on the sets of Laughter Chefs. They were seen hugging out their anger, hoping to stay united forever.

Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah and Sunita Ahuja reunite after family feud

On the sets of a cooking reality show, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah gave the paparazzi a huge surprise. They brought with them, their mami, Sunita Ahuja.

While addressing the media, the comedian Krushna said, “We have done so many episodes of Laughter Chefs but todays’ episode is something else. This was a big surprise. We did not know that she will join the show today. Thanks to her for agreeing to do this. With this, we have ended all speculations or rumours which made headlines in the last 12 years.”

Adding to this, Govinda’s wife expressed, “14 saal ka vanvaas khatam hua. Kisko kahan kahan jalehi Bhagwaan he jaane. (The feud has ended after 14 years. Only God knows who all will be jealous watching us together.)”

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sunita has hinted at reuniting with Krushna and Kashmera. She expressed, “How long can I be angry with my kids? Why hold grudges when everyone is happy in their own space? I only want to give blessings to all the kids; they are like my own.”

In the same interview, Sunita also said that Krushna’s late mother (Govinda's sister) was her most favourite, and she was the one who actually knew about her and Govinda’s affair, as she was introduced to her first. “She was my favourite, and today, for Govinda’s success and everything, she deserves it all,” said Sunita.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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