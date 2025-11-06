Have Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma filed for divorce after 4 years of marriage? Here’s what we know

Power TV couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have seemingly filed for divorce amid rumors of their separation. According to a new report from News18 Showsha, the couple has officially decided to part ways, four years after a dream wedding. The circumstances that led to this decision are not yet known.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-stars turned lovers, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have broken up

The reports have claimed that the two have long been planning this move and have been living in different spaces for a while now. Here’s what an insider revealed, “Neil and Aishwarya have been living separately for a long time now. They have now officially filed for divorce, and formalities are likely to begin soon.” Questions about what issues caused their separation have arisen; however, the source did not confirm the reason, instead saying, “We are not sure how the problem between the two started, but it is confirmed that they are now heading [different] ways."

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got married in a beautiful ceremony 4 years ago in Ujjain, on November 30, 2021, and just ahead of their 4th marriage anniversary, the couple seems to have decided to curb their relationship and go their separate ways. Previously, fans of the two Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-stars were long curious about their off-screen relationship, and were happy to learn that their romance had culminated in a wedding.

Happy photos from their days-long ceremony, including mehendi and haldi events, went viral as fans showered love over the star couple. They followed up with appearances in reality TV shows like Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 17, which further solidified their fan base as a duo; however, rumors of their breakup and subsequent divorce have been making the rounds for many months now. They’ve been absent from each other’s social media updates, fueling the rumors, and it seems the duo has finally decided to make it official.

