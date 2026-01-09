Is Avika Gor pregnant with her and Milind Chandwani’s first baby? Balika Vadhu actress shuts down rumors

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani got married on September 30, 2025, in a lavish celebration that saw the involvement of their closest friends, family, and, of course, entertainment industry mates who were present. Following their wedding, the couple has been the center of chatter for many who have paid close attention to them, with recent rumors even suggesting that the two were expecting their first child. However, speaking with Times Now, the 28-year-old star shared that the guesses could not be far from the truth. She did share excitement for another announcement instead.

Avika Gor sheds light on pregnancy rumors with her and Milind Chandwani’s first baby

Milind Chandwani and Avika Gor are very much in love, but it seems that expanding their family might be a plan for later. Speaking to Telly Talk India, the actress clarified, "All these pregnancy rumours are completely false. There is nothing like that.” She added, “Koi aur news hai. Kya hai jaldi batayenge... " (There’s some other update, we’ll let you know soon).

The rumors of their possible pregnancy stemmed from the couple’s recent update on their YouTube channel. The duo spoke about some sort of a ‘new beginning,’ raising questions about whether they had already decided to announce an addition to their family. Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani’s ‘something big’ surprise has long been awaited, with many making assumptions, and while up until now they had stayed tight-lipped on the rumors, the couple seems ready to reveal it.

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani’s relationship timeline

What began as a friendship in 2020 turned into love for Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, the couple who stayed together as each other’s strongest supporters in the past many years. They announced their engagement via a joint post on their Instagram accounts in June 2025. It was followed by a big wedding in September 2025, which was also broadcast on Colors TV for the fans of the two.

