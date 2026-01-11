Jay Bhanushali reacts to trolls linking ex-wife Mahhi Vij with Nadim Nadz

Celebrity couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij recently ended their 16-year-long marriage, announcing their separation. The actress recently made headlines after she was seen in a picture alongside Salman Khan’s friend and CEO Nadim Nadz, which sparked linking-up rumours.

As the rumours escalated into trolling, Ankita Lokhande came out in support of Mahhi, with her ex-husband Jay also backing her.

Jay Bhanushali reacts to Mahhi Vij’s latest trolls linking her with Nadim Nadz

Taking to her social media handle, Ankita Lokhande said, “Today I want to say something-not as a celebrity, but as a friend. I've been really disturbed by the way people are commenting on Mahi and Nadeem's relationship. I know Mahi, I know Nadeem, and I know Jai very well. And I need to say this clearly, Nadeem has always been a father figure to Mahi and Jay, and a father to Tara. That's it. Nothing else. Some bonds are built on respect, love, and years of trust and outsiders don't get the right to judge them.”

Ankita added that, as a friend, she could say that Nadim is someone who has stood by people, including her, during difficult times, and that her respect for him is immense. She said that Mahi and Jai are doing an amazing job as parents and blessed them.

The Pavitra Rishta actress urged those spreading negativity to stop and let people live their lives, adding that karma is watching. She also expressed her love for Mahi and Jai and said that Nadim is truly one of the best and a god-sent person for many of them.

Meanwhile, Jay reshared Ankita’s Instagram story on his social media handle and said, “Thank you Ankita and I agree with every word you have said.”

Here's what Ankita and Jay had to say

For those unaware, the trolling began after Mahhi Vij shared a heartfelt birthday post for Nadim Nadz, describing him as a source of solace and support.

Earlier this year, Jay and Mahhi shared a joint statement announcing their separation after a 16-year-long marriage. The actors continue to co-parent their three children: daughters Tara and Khushi, and son Ranjveer.

