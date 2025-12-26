Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever admits losing 'a small part of myself' as she temporarily quits social media post online backlash

Comedian Jamie Lever is known for tickling many funnybones with her impressive personations. She often uses social media to talk about trending issues in the country by giving them a comical twist. But recently, she shocked her fans when she decided to temporarily quit social media. In her note, she admitted losing a part of herself. Hence, she decided to step back to rest and reset. Read on!

Jamie Lever temporarily quits social media

Jamie Lever’s decision to take a break from social media has sent fans into a frenzy. The popular comedian and daughter of Johnny Lever shared a lengthy note revealing the reason behind her shocking decision. She started her post by stating that she truly loves her work and does it with utmost honesty. Moreover, she is grateful to God for the gift of bringing joy to others.

Further on, she thanked the people who love her content and have been sending her love and appreciation over the past year. “I’ve learned on this journey that not everyone will cheer for you or laugh with you. Recent events have made me feel like I’ve lost a small part of myself - this comes from reflection, not anger,” she continued.

Even though Junior Lever was quick to state that she loves her work and will always entertain the audience, for now, she is stepping back. “For now, I’m taking some time to rest and reset. See you next year. Thank you for the love, prayers, and support - always,” concluded Jamie.

Jamie’s post comes at a time when a section of people online seem disappointed with her over her satirical reel about Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal. To refresh your memory, Lever posted an Instagram reel, funnily roasting Mittal for her peculiar smile. But that joke didn’t land well with the audience, who were quick to call out the comedian, calling her video distasteful. On the work front, Jamie has also showcased her acting talent in movies like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Housefull 4, Bhoot Police, and more.

