Just Married: Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur smile for the cameras and distribute sweets after wedding, PICS

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are officially married! The duo tied the knot in an intimate affair by holding a close-knit signing ceremony on Wednesday at the cricket presenter’s residence, which was followed by a get-together for their family and friends. Following the ceremony, the two appeared outside the groom’s house, where paparazzi were present, to pose in front of them as husband and wife for the first time.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur appear in public for the first time since getting married in court

Smiling at the flashes, actress Kritika Kamra and famed host Gaurav Kapur kept it a very simple greeting moment and proceeded to then hand out sweets to the paps. Always one for keeping it lighthearted, the cricket presenter joked with the paparazzi about there being only one box for all of them, making them giggle in response.

Dressed in an all-red saree with green and silver jewellery, the bride let her brown hair flow on her big day. Meanwhile, the groom donned a beige jacket over some white kurta pyjama, opting for a simple look rather than an out-there fit. They posed while looking into each other’s eyes and thanked everyone for their wishes.

Their March 11 ceremony was attended by actors Anya Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora, Pooja Gor, and Rhea Chakraborty, as well as cricketers Virender Sehwag, Ajit Agarkar, Yuvraj Singh, and Zaheer Khan.

While the couple did get married very privately by deciding to hold just a party after their registered marriage, they have chosen for a celebration of their union with a big wedding after party, the invite of which was exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla. Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur will be holding a grand celebration on Thursday, March 12. It will be in the presence of their family, close friends, and colleagues from the entertainment and cricket industries.

ALSO READ: Did Kritika Kamra just make her relationship with Gaurav Kapur public? Her ‘cheesy’ post has everyone talking