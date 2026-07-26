Jyotirmayee Nayak wins Indian Idol 16, lifts trophy and takes home Rs 20 lakh prize money

After months of unforgettable performances, emotional moments, and inspiring journeys of the contestants, Indian Idol 16 wrapped up successfully. Ever since the grand finale was announced, the audience eagerly waited for the winner to be declared. And the moment is here!

Hailing from Odisha, Jyotirmayee Nayak has been crowned the winner of Indian Idol 16, while Tanishk Shukla from Jabalpur emerged as the first runner-up. The 24-year-old delivered a breathtaking performance on the song Saiyaan O Saiyaan. Apart from the trophy, she also took home Rs 20 lakh prize money. Upon winning, Jyotirmayee credited her victory to the cancer patients she gave hope of living and healed them through her music therapy.

"Winning Indian Idol Season 16 feels absolutely surreal. From walking into the auditions with nothing but a dream to standing here as the winner, this journey has truly been life-changing. Every performance challenged me to become a better singer, performer, and person, and I'll always cherish everything I've learned along the way. This trophy is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who stood by me and made this dream possible. I hope to continue making music that touches hearts, keeps me learning, and makes everyone proud," she said.

Talking about her journey on the show, it was just spectacular. From her melodious performance on O Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan Main Nachungi, which earned a standing ovation from veteran actress Hema Malini, to Jaane Kyun Log Mohabbat Kiya Karte Hain, Jyotirmayee won hearts. Away from television, the Indian Idol 16 winner is a known name in the Odia music industry.

The star-studded Indian Idol 16 grand finale was attended by judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah. Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, Papon, Kumar Sanu, Shehnaaz Gill, and Urmila Matondkar also graced the show with their presence on the special night.

For the unversed, Jyotirmayee beat fellow finalists Anshika Chonkar, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, Suhail Sufi and Tanishk Shukla.

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