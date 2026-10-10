Karan Johar to start another chat show after Koffee With Karan Season 9? Here’s what we know

Koffee with Karan Season 9, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, is reportedly set to conclude the popular celebrity chat show. However, the filmmaker may be planning to launch a new talk show under his own production banner.

Karan Johar to begin new chat show after Koffee With Karan 9?

According to Mid-Day, Karan Johar is expected to launch a new chat show that would allow his production banner to own the rights to the programme. Reportedly, this could be one of the reasons behind his decision to conclude Koffee with Karan and explore a fresh format.

Although details about the proposed show remain under wraps, including its streaming platform, launch timeline and overall format, the report suggests that the broad concept is already in place. However, neither Karan Johar nor the makers have officially confirmed the development.

Earlier, a teaser featuring Karan confirmed that Season 9 of Koffee with Karan would mark the end of the popular talk show. In the promo, the filmmaker becomes emotional as he recalls sharing his idea for a chat show with his father, Yash Johar, in 2004. He also remembers how his father passed away shortly afterwards, while the show went on to become a long-running part of his career.

Karan reflects on how the programme has kept him associated with the word “nepotism.” He also recalls welcoming guests who were once romantically involved, with some eventually getting married while others went their separate ways. In a lighter moment, he jokes that the show nearly ended the careers of some national icons. The teaser concludes with Karan inviting viewers to join him for one last cup of coffee.

More about Koffee with Karan

Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, Koffee with Karan is a celebrity talk show known for its candid conversations, playful banter and rapid-fire questions. Drawing on his friendships and connections within the film industry, Karan combines light-hearted interactions with probing questions, often eliciting candid revelations and memorable confessions from his guests.

The first six seasons aired on Star World India between 2004 and 2019, establishing Koffee with Karan as one of the channel’s flagship programmes. The show subsequently moved to OTT, reaching a wider digital audience.

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