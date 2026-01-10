Karan Kundrra says he played Splitsvilla inside Bigg Boss 15 house, admits GF Tejasswi Prakash turned him into 'good guy'

The trending dating reality TV show, MTV Splitsvilla, is back with another sensational season. This time, Splitsvilla 16, aka MTV Splitsvilla X6, is going to be big on love and cash. In the first episode of the show that premiered on January 9, 2026, hosts Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra introduced the contestants to this year’s theme. Soon after, Karan’s remark “Maine toh Bigg Boss mein bhi Splitsvilla kar liya tha” went viral.

MTV Splitsvilla is a show where contestants come to find true love. While Karan Kundrra hosts the TV show that’s all about love, he found his partner, actress Tejasswi Prakash, when he was part of Bigg Boss 15. While welcoming the contestants to Splitsvilla X6, Karan jokingly made the statement, “Maine toh Bigg Boss mein bhi Splitsvilla kar liya tha.” His dialogue struck a chord with many, going viral in no time.

Further, hosts Karan and Sunny Leone revealed that this time, the house is split into two. The Pyaar villa and Paisa villa. As the females made their way to the pyaar villa, they described the qualities they want to see in their guy. That's when contestant Deekha stated that she likes a bad guy who is good only for her.

Her statement took Karan back to the time when he had just met his ladylove. The popular TV actor stated that he turned into a good guy because of Tejasswi. “When a bad guy turns good only for you, nothing in the world can change him, and I am saying this from my personal experience.” Adding, Sunny also revealed that her husband, Daniel Weber, was once a bad guy, but he turned good for her.

By creating two separate villas, the makers have already added drama to the show. Having said that, they have also roped in Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma, who will be playing Mischief Makers in the trending TV show.

