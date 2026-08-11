Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Harsh Gujral drops details about his biggest fear from show, says ‘Pressure stayed with me because…’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant Harsh Gujral recently stepped into the world of the stunt reality TV show. Speaking about what drew him to the show, Harsh revealed that the opportunity to challenge himself and experience something completely different was what led him to enter the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’s Harsh Gujral about his choice to enter the show

In a recent video shared by the show’s makers, Harsh Gujral said, “Conquering fears is a myth. I think I’ve come back from Cape Town with more fears. Heights and deep water have always made me a little uncomfortable, so I knew those would definitely test me. But honestly, my biggest fear wasn't just the stunt itself; it was failing in front of everyone.”

The comedian added, “People are used to me making them laugh, but I didn't want my stunt to become a joke. That pressure stayed with me because you genuinely want to perform well and make the most of an opportunity like this. I prepared myself as much as I could, both mentally and physically, but once you're standing there, it's just you and the challenge.”

Continuing in the same vein, Harsh explained that he chose the project to step out of his comfort zone. He said that while stand-up comedy had always been his forte, Khatron Ke Khiladi challenged him in a completely different way through its stunts. He added that, being from Kanpur, the show gave him a chance to experience something new and see how he would react under pressure.

Harsh also expressed happiness that viewers enjoyed his lighter side and his efforts to keep the contestants entertained between stunts.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 began airing on August 1, 2026. The official contestant lineup included returning participants Avika Gor, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Rubina Dilaik, and Vishal Aditya Singh. Joining them were first-time contestants Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Harsh Gujral, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Ruhanika Dhawan, and Shagun Sharma.

Recently, Vishal Aditya Singh became the first participant to be eliminated from the show after ending up in the bottom three alongside Ruhanika Dhawan and Rubina Dilaik.

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