Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Is Samarth Jurel in talks for Rohit Shetty’s show alongside Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt?

The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 haven’t officially announced the show, and the buzz around it is already picking up momentum. Reports of several popular stars coming on board Rohit Shetty’s show have been making headlines. Now, industry insiders claim that Samarth Jurel could be part of it. Read on to know more.

Is Samarth Jurel part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

Rohit Shetty-hosted reality TV show brings together some of the famous faces of the entertainment industry to challenge themselves and perform some nerve-wracking stunts. A new season of the show is in the offing. But before any announcement is made by the team, reports of several reality TV stars joining it are rife.

Recently, FilmiBeat reported that Samarth Jurel has been approached to be part of KKK 15. A source informed the publication that Samarth Jurel has received the offer to showcase his daredevil side in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15, along with Gaurav Khanna.

Having said that, the informer added that while the duo has not accepted the offer yet, their names were mentioned during the discussions. “Nothing has been confirmed as of now; however, the prep and ground work for the new season has commenced,” it was revealed. Rumours also suggest that Avinash Mishra, Isha Malviya, Ankit Gupta, Farrhana Bhatt, and Manisha Rani, Digvijay Rathee will also be seen performing stunts in the upcoming show.

YouTuber Harsh Gujral, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod, Faltu actor Abhishek Bajaj, and Splitsvilla fame Arbaaz Patel might also join the lot.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Khatron Ke Khiladi is an Indian stunt-based reality show inspired by the American series, Fear Factor. KKK 15 will be making its return to the small screens after a gap of 2 years. According to reports, the shoot is expected to commence in May 2026 after the makers finalise the list of celebrities participating in it. Season 15 is expected to go on air in July 2026 and could be shot again in Cape Town, South Africa.

To refresh your memory, the 2024 instalment, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14, was won by Karan Veer Mehra.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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