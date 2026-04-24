Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Is Vivian Dsena returning to Rohit Shetty’s show after losing Season 7? Here’s what we know

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 has become the top of the discussion. All fans want to know is if their favourite celebrity is a part of the reality TV show or not. Well, there’s some good news for the supporters of TV actor Vivian Dsena. Reports suggest that the Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon star will be making a comeback to the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. Read on!

Vivian Dsena to return to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Find out

Several names have popped up as the contestants of the awaited reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. Among them is Vivian Dsena, who is expected to return to the stunt-based reality television series after exiting Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 7 in the fifth position.

In the past season, Vivian made a wildcard entry and always expressed his desire to return to the show, backed by the acclaimed filmmaker. After his short-lived stint in the 7th edition of KKK 2016, he is returning as a contestant this time. While talking to comedian Bharti Singh and writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast, the runner-up of Bigg Boss 18 shared he wanted to return to the show under the current host.

He said, “Even when Rohit sir came to the show, I had told him that I want to do Khatron Ke Khiladi again, where he was hosting. I had done the show, Sidharth Shukla’s season, but I want to do Rohit sir’s season. That one was with Arjun Kapoor. It is an experience to participate when Rohit sir is hosting.”

In the chart, the Sirf Tum actor mentioned that he would tell the channel that he will participate in Laughter Chefs only when they offer him the contract of KKK 15. Later, Vivian made a guest appearance in Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment season 2 and also became a contestant in Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment 3. Seems like his wish came true.

Apart from him, celebs like Gaurav Khanna, Avinash Mishra, Isha Malviya, Farrhana Bhatt, Digvijay Rathee, Manisha Rani, Harsh Gujral, Pranali Rathod, Abhishek Bajaj, Arbaaz Patel, and others are also expected to be part of Season 15.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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