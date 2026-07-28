Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: When and where to watch Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show; Full contestants list

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is all set to premiere soon and is expected to be the most challenging iteration of the reality TV show. If you’re planning to watch the show and know all about the contestants, here’s everything you need to know.

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will air on Colors TV and stream simultaneously on JioHotstar. The stunt-based reality show premieres on August 1, 2026, with new episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM.

Returning with the theme "Darr Ka Naya Daur," the new season promises bigger stunts, tougher obstacles, and more intense action. Set against the scenic backdrop of Cape Town, South Africa, the season introduces a fresh format that brings back former contestants to compete against new challengers.

The latest edition will feature never-before-seen stunts, demanding physical tasks, and mentally challenging obstacles designed to push contestants to their limits.

In a newly released promo, former South African fast bowler Morné Morkel makes a special appearance in the premiere episode, putting the contestants through a high-speed pace challenge. Morkel currently serves as the bowling coach of the Indian cricket team.

Sharing the promo, the makers wrote, “Darr is approaching at a speed of 150 KPH. Kya Morne Morkel ki bowling ke saamne tik paayenge humaare Khiladi?” (Fear is approaching at a speed of 150 KPH. Will our contestants be able to stand against Morne Morkel's bowling?)

Watch the promo here:

The series was announced in May 2026. Filming began the same month and concluded in June 2026.

The contestant lineup includes returning participants Avika Gor, Jasmin Bhasin , Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Rubina Dilaik, and Vishal Aditya Singh. Joining them are first-time contestants Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Harsh Gujral, Orhan Awatramani (Orry) , Ruhanika Dhawan, and Shagun Sharma.

As per rumors, Avinash Mishra, Ruhaanika Dhawan, and Rithvik Dhanjani are strong contenders this season. These 13 participants make up the initial original lineup for the season, while wildcard contestants are expected to join the competition in later episodes.

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