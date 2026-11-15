Koffee With Karan 9 Promo: Ananya Panday gets teased by Ananya Birla after calling Aditya Roy Kapur and Kartik Aaryan on show

Koffee With Karan 9, hosted by Karan Johar, is in its final season, with episodes streaming on JioHotstar via The Peacock Hub. In the latest promo, SOTY 2 actress Ananya Panday gets teased by entrepreneur Ananya Birla after attempting to call Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Koffee With Karan 9: Ananya Panday gets teased after calling up Aditya Roy Kapur and Kartik Aryan

In the promo, viewers see the fun bond shared between the actor and the entrepreneur. Ananya Panday confesses that she hates people who share her name, but makes an exception for Ananya Birla.

Later, during the phone-call segment, in which the host asks each guest to call their celebrity friends and get them to answer with, “Hey Karan, it’s me!”, Ananya Panday tries calling Aditya Roy Kapur. However, it is Kartik Aaryan who picks up her call. Ananya Birla then quips that she is calling all her exes one by one, leaving Karan Johar laughing.

Here’s the promo

Later, actress Shanaya Kapoor makes a special appearance, leading to a hilarious challenge in which the guests have to come up with a line that works equally well in the boardroom and the bedroom.

Koffee With Karan Season 9 ’s upcoming episode will be available on the OTT platform on November 18, 2026.

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s work front

Ananya Panday was last seen in the lead role in the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil. Co-starring Lakshya, the film follows two college lovers in Hyderabad whose relationship faces challenges as they enter adulthood and take on new responsibilities, forcing them to reconsider their understanding of love.

Apart from the lead actors, the film features Aastha Singh, Paresh Pahuja, Manish Chaudhari, Iravati Harshe Mayadev, Charu Shankar and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor was recently seen in the web series Student of the Year: After Dark. The spin-off explores the story of Aditi Malik, a young woman determined to uncover the truth behind her twin sister's disappearance in a frozen lake, leading her into the world of an elite competition.

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