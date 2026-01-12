Mahhi Vij breaks silence to being linked with Salman Khan’s team member Nadim Nadz: ‘Aapko gandagi chahiye…’

Mahhi Vij recently made headlines after she was linked with Salman Khan’s friend and CEO Nadim Nadz. As trolling became rampant, the actress finally reacted to the ongoing rumours, lashing out at people spreading false narratives.

Mahhi Vij breaks silence on trolls linking her with Nadim Nadz

Taking to her social media handle, Mahhi Vij shared a video hitting out at those who linked her with Nadim Nadz. The actress began the video by pointing out that many people had advised her not to address the situation, but she felt compelled to speak up.

Mahhi said, “Jo log humare baare mein jaante hain, unhe yeh sab ridiculous lag raha hai. Just because humne bina koi controversy ke divorce liya hai, aap logon ko hazam nahi ho raha. Aapko gandagi chahiye.”

She added, “Nadim mera best friend hai aur hamesha mera best friend hi rahega. Aapne ‘Abba’ shabd ko ganda kar diya hai. Shame on you… thu on you people for writing such shitty stuff about me and Nadim. It’s not just about me, itne saare log hain jo usse respect karte hain. Aap itne level tak gandagi mein jaa sakte ho.”

The actress further questioned whether people never say “I love you” to their best friends and lashed out at those spreading such comments with malicious intent and trolling her.

Here’s the post:

Earlier, Mahhi Vij’s ex-husband Jay Bhanushali also reacted to the ongoing trolling against her by resharing a post penned by Ankita Lokhande.

