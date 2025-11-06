Mahhi Vij reveals getting gifts from Jay Bhanushali amid divorce rumors, shares details about his Japan trip

Mahhi Vij is taking no time revealing the truth! Sharing her relationship with her husband, Jay Bhanushali, after rumors recently pitted them against each other, the actress revealed how her partner was taking good care of her, no matter if he’s in the house with him, out at work, or overseas. She returned to her account, amid reports of her doing a new show, to share how her dear husband traveled to Japan with their two daughters, Tara and Khushi, and in no way forgot about her and instead brought back gifts for her to enjoy.

Mahhi Vij showcases her husband Jay Bhanushali’s dedication towards her

Speaking in a new video shared on her YouTube account, Mahhi Vij said, “Jay got me this from Japan. I had shared the shade number with him and he remembered,” revealing a lipstick case from a luxury brand. It not only showcased their close bond but also revealed how the star was attentive towards his wife’s needs and catered to them like a good husband. As rumors continue to swirl about the couple and how they were on the path to separation, the Laagi Tujhse Lagal star took to her Instagram account to previously call out the rumor mongers and warned her fans against believing them. She also threatened with legal action if such speculations continued in the future. “Don’t post false narratives. I’ll take legal action against this.”

It was previously reported that the actress had ‘trust issues’ with her husband, leading to a row between the two. She requested that people respect their privacy and their children’s as well. Calling Jay Bhanushali a ‘wonderful father and human being’ and how he will always remain her family, she shut down any doubts about their relationship breaking up.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali got married in 2011 and have remained a tight-knit bunch, especially since welcoming their three kids.

