Malti Chahar reveals horrific incident of how popular South director asked her to meet in hotel room: ‘Industry mein aese nhi…’

Malti Chahar, a standout contestant from the recently concluded Bigg Boss 19, recently opened up about her harrowing encounters with the casting couch in the film industry. In a candid interview, the actress-filmmaker revealed two separate incidents: one where a South Indian director summoned her to a private room under the guise of a meeting, and another where a director attempted to kiss her without consent. Here is how she handled those situations and her message to others in the industry.

Malti Chahar recalls her horrifying casting couch experience

Malti Chahar entered the Bigg Boss 19 house mid-season as a wildcard contestant. The sister of popular Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar gave a tough fight to many but got evicted before the finale. After exiting the house, she appeared in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. In the heart-to-heart conversation, she opened up about being part of the Indian film industry and experiencing the casting couch.

Malti recalled a troubling encounter following a script narration with a prominent South Indian producer and director. Shortly after the meeting, the director called her, requesting a second meeting in his hotel room. Sensing something was wrong, Malti ignored the invitation. However, the director persisted, calling her back to pressure her: "Malti, samjha karo; industry mein aise nahi hota hai" (Malti, try to understand; this isn't how things work in this industry).

Talking about another appalling incident, Chahar stated that a well-known director tried to kiss her when she gave him a casual hug as a polite gesture. "Jab jaatein hai toh side se hug karte haina, toh maine side se hug kiya tha, and he tried to kiss me," she expressed, adding that she verbally gave him back. Since the person was very old, Malti said she made the mistake of considering him as a father figure. Malti thinks the incident helped her learn an important lesson: Not regard anyone as her father and stay away from them.

For the unknown, Malti made her acting debut with director Anil Sharma's film, Genius. She also directed a short film titled O Maaeri.

Disclaimer: This content discusses sensitive topics that may be distressing or triggering for some readers/viewers. Reader/viewer discretion is advised. If you find this content upsetting or need support, please consider reaching out to a qualified professional or a support helpline.

