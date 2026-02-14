Mom-to-be Surbhi Jyoti reacts to embracing pregnancy, says husband Sumit Suri is 'very hands-on'

Popular TV actress Surbhi Jyoti is all set to become a mother for the first time. Recently, she announced their pregnancy with husband Sumit Suri. Now, the actress has shared her experience of stepping into motherhood. Surbhi also shared her post-delivery plans to continue working. Read on!

Surbhi Jyoti on embracing motherhood

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri’s “greatest adventure” has truly begun. The couple recently announced that their baby is arriving this June. While talking to Hindustan Times, the Naagin 3 actress revealed that currently, she is in a beautiful space. Ever since they announced the good news to their families, their moms have been very supportive.

Surbhi was quick to state that her actor husband has always been a very hands-on partner. But with her pregnancy, he has been more vigilant. “Pregnant or not pregnant, he’s a very caring, very loving husband,” stated the mom-to-be. Till now, her pregnancy journey has been smooth with barely any mood swings and cravings. While the Qubool Hai fame doesn’t have a preference for the baby’s gender, her husband Sumit is hoping for a healthy baby girl.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor’s family hosted a Godh Bharai ceremony for her. Sharing her plans of having such an event, the actress expressed that they are very impromptu in life. Hence, the couple is taking it one day at a time. It’s been a while since Surbhi was seen on the screen. When quizzed about her break, the Gunaah revealed that it was because she wasn’t getting the roles she wanted. “Probably makers were not feeling that I’m fit for any particular role,” she opined.

But Surbhi is planning on working post-delivering the baby for a convincing role without compromising on her time with her newborn. Sharing advice for working moms, the diva opined, “If you have an understanding partner or family, and if you can manage, you should definitely do what you want to do. I’ve been working because I love doing that." She clearly doesn’t want to stop doing something that she loves for another beautiful experience.

