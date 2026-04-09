Mukesh Khanna lashes out at Samay Raina after his recent remark on Shaktimaan: ‘Woh seedha saada praani nahin hai’

Popular stand-up comedian Samay Raina recently made his comeback appearance in a show titled Still Alive, where he recounted the aftermath of the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent. After he made certain comments about Shaktimaan during the show, Mukesh Khanna appeared to be irked and lashed out at the comedian.

Mukesh Khanna reacts to Samay Raina’s comment on Shaktimaan

Taking to his social media handle, Mukesh Khanna shared a meme showing Samay Raina sitting on a donkey with an offensive blackened face. The meme carried the text: “Samay Raina, you’re only fit to sit on a donkey, and that too with a blackened face.”

Moreover, the Shaktimaan actor wrote in the caption, “Kutte ki dum tedhi rehti hai. Use lakh sheeshiyon mein rakho. Bahar nikaalo, phir bhi tedhi ki tedhi! Samay Raina ki bhi ek dum hai. Kitna bhi maaro, seedha karo, woh wapas tedhi ho jaati hai. Kyonki woh seedha saada praani nahi hai. Woh roasted praani hai, gandagi ki aag mein jalaya hua, pakaya hua.”

(A dog’s tail always stays crooked. You can keep it in a thousand tubes, but when you take it out, it is still crooked. Samay Raina is just like that tail. No matter how much you try to straighten him, he goes back to being crooked. He is not a simple, straightforward person. He is a “roasted” one, burnt and cooked in the fire of filth.)

The actor added, “Poore desh ne lataada, maara. Phir aa gaya besharmon ki tarah, aur maar khaane. Ab ek hi cheez baaki hai. Uska munh kaala kar gadhe par bitha kar desh bhar ke shehron aur galiyon mein uski parade karni chahiye, jahan bachche us par ande aur tamatar pheken, kyunki usne unke superhero Shaktimaan ka apmaan kiya hai.”

(The entire country scolded and criticized him, yet he returned shamelessly, only to be criticized again. Now only one thing remains: his face should be blackened, and he should be made to sit on a donkey and be paraded through cities and streets across the country, where children can throw eggs and tomatoes at him, because he insulted their superhero, Shaktimaan.)

See the post here:

For those unaware, Samay Raina , known for his dark sense of humor, recently addressed the controversy he faced from his show India’s Got Latent Season 1. During the conversation, the comedian mentioned that “Shaktimaan” had been critical of him trying to grab the spotlight, publicly criticizing him and Ranveer Alllahbadia (Beer Biceps).

In response, Samay remarked that children used to imitate risky actions, like jumping off buildings, when Shaktimaan aired, questioning how someone associated with the show could now claim a moral high ground.

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