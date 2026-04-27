Naagin 7: Ekta Kapoor reveals Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s show to go off-air from June 7, says ‘None of the seasons...'

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin is one of the most successful franchises in the history of Indian television. While Season 7 of the show has been successful in entertaining the audience, the makers have decided to take it off-air on Ekta’s upcoming birthday. The big update was given by Kapoor on her Instagram Stories. Read on to know the reason behind it.

Naagin 7 to conclude on Ekta Kapoor’s birthday

After weeks of speculation about the future of Naagin 7, Ekta Kapoor has finally set the record straight. Taking to social media, the creator of the popular show confirmed that it is indeed drawing to a close. She addressed the “storm” of rumors regarding the show's sudden end.

In two candid videos, she stated that they were supposed to end the show in April, 2026. But because of the channel's request, they are now ending it on her birthday, i.e., June 7, 2026. She clarified, “None of the Naagin seasons were supposed to be just 30 episodes, but we extended them for 48, and so then we will be back next year.”

In another clip, she promised fans that they will be returning with a new season of Naagin in 2027. However, the Bhooth Bangla producer mentioned that they will keep making shorter seasons to focus on other projects.

She added, “In order to bring Naagin back every year, we should do shorter seasons so that I don't have to give all my time, and I can go back to doing other things. Since it is already an extended season, we will be on air for another six months. To be back next year, we need a break.”

Naagin 7 was led by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the shape-shifting serpent. Her chemistry with Namik Paul also garnered praise. The show also stars Kanika Mann, Alice Kaushik, Ajita Kulkarni, Krishna Shetty, Mohit Duseja, and more.

In last week’s TRP Report, even though Season 7 made it to the top 10, its rating dropped significantly, earning it the ninth-place way behind Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Vasudha, and Anupamaa.

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