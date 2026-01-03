Naagin 7: Vivian D'Sena to enter Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's show as a mysterious wolf? Find out

The buzz around Naagin 7 is reaching a fever pitch, and for good reason. With its mix of high-stakes drama and supernatural mystery, the latest season is already keeping fans on the edge of their seats. The newest teaser has sent social media into a tailspin, hinting at a formidable new antagonist: a mysterious, shape-shifting wolf.

This enigmatic predator is set to cross paths with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s character, Ananta. Interestingly, the promo suggests the wolf isn't just a villain—it may be the very catalyst that triggers Ananta’s transformation into a Naagin.

Is Vivian D’Sena the new ‘Ichchadhari Bhediya’?

The big question on everyone's lips is: Who is under the fur? While Colors TV and the producers are keeping their cards close to their chest, rumors are swirling that television heavyweight Vivian D’Sena is the man behind the wolf. A report from The Times of India suggests that he will step into the role of an ‘ichchadhari bhediya,’ adding a layer of intensity to the series. Whether he is the hero or the ultimate villain remains to be seen, but his involvement would certainly be a game-changer.

The storyline is about to take a dark, emotional turn. In the episodes airing this week, Purvi (played by Eisha Singh) faces a devastating tragedy as her entire family is killed in a horrific accident.

There are whispers that these episodes might mark Eisha Singh’s exit from the show, as the villains mistakenly believe her character is the ‘true’ Naagin. This tragedy is expected to push Purvi into a fierce revenge mode, potentially coinciding with Ananta finally embracing her serpent form.

Stepping into the iconic role is no small feat, and Priyanka is well aware of the big shoes she has to fill. She recently opened up about her respect for the women who came before her, especially the OG who started it all.

“The moment I was offered Naagin 7, I felt an immense sense of responsibility because Naagin is a legacy that spans years. From Mouni Roy in Season 1 to Tejasswi Prakash in Season 6, each actor has donned the avatar of the Naagin with utmost dedication, and each of them has maintained and added to the legacy of this beloved franchise. I’ve taken inspiration from all the earlier Naagins, studying how they brought their own strengths and interpretations to the role. Of course, kudos to the OG Naagin, Mouni Roy, who set the benchmark and turned it into a true cultural phenomenon. My goal is to take the legacy of Naagin forward while paying homage to all the previous Naagins and adding my own twist to it", said Priyanka.

Leading the supernatural charge are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Namik Paul, and Eisha Singh, who headline a stellar cast that includes Karan Kundrra, Alice Kaushik, and Beena Banerjee in key roles. Since its highly anticipated premiere on December 27, Naagin 7 has been bolstered by a strong ensemble featuring Nibedittaa Paal, Ashish Kaul, and Pyumori Mehta.

