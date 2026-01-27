Nakuul Mehta lost 'sequel to a beautiful film' after Bollywood director rejected him, saying he was 'too good looking'

In the entertainment industry, good looks are often seen as a plus point for an actor. But for TV star Nakuul Mehta, it turned out to a curse. The actor recently spilled some tea from his early days, recalling how he was rejected by a popular Bollywood filmmaker for being “too good-looking.” Read on!

Nakuul Mehta recalls being rejected because of his good looks

In a candid conversation with News18, Nakuul Mehta revealed that he once lost out on a film role because a Bollywood filmmaker thought he was “too good-looking” to play the part. Apparently, Mehta was about to play the role of a Rajasthani prince in the sequel to a “really beautiful film”. Dates were blocked, photoshoots were done, and things looked perfectly on track until a phone call changed everything.

The Ishqbaaaz actor further recalled that the unnamed director called him and casually dropped the bomb when he was attending an acting workshop. The filmmaker told Mehta, “I was thinking about it. I think you’re too good-looking for the part.” A shocked Nakuul had nothing to say except an “okay.” The actor and host admitted he was left completely baffled because his good looks would be a disadvantage while playing a royal.

“Then I realised that he didn’t have a better excuse to give. I didn’t know what to make of that. I was like, what’s he saying?” shared the public figure. With that role off the chart, Mehta continued to focus on what was coming to him. He then shifted from TV and has steadily carved his own space in OTT.

On the work front, Nakuul Mehta was last seen in Space Gen: Chandrayaan, a series that explores India’s ambitious lunar mission. The Arunabh Kumar creation has been earning appreciation for its storytelling. Backed by The Viral Fever, the series stars Nakuul Mehta and Shriya Saran in lead roles. The five-episode series also features actors like Prakash Belawadi, Danish Sait, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gopal Dutt, Meiyang Chang, Shreya Singh, Saurabh Dwivedi, Ishita Sharma, Uday Mahesh, and many others.

