OPINION: Salman Khan said what every celebrity wanted to: Why his angry rant on paps and trolls is winning the internet

Salman Khan has always been vocal when the industry needed it. During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, Bhaijaan hit back at trollers and paparazzi who unnecessarily take inappropriate pictures of Bollywood actresses and post them online. The megastar, in fact, gave a blunt suggestion to all the girls who don't want to be shot from behind — ‘Just give them a slap.’ The whole episode gave a glimpse of the OG Salman Khan, who fears nothing and stands up for what is right.

While speaking to Mahhi Vij, Salman called out paps for taking back shots of actresses and said, “Who are these people? I am saying this to all the girls who don't like this; wherever it happens, just give them a slap. Ask them to take the same shot of their mothers or sisters and put it on social media. Disgusting people. Who made them so big? Who gave them a press card? What is their mentality? Some people want to do it and don't mind it at all, but 90 percent of the girls I know, and those who have become mothers now and are married, never wanted this earlier, and they don't want this even now. Still, they keep doing this. I want to see these guys trying to take back shots. If I find out who they are, then... It's about everyone: actors, influencers, and politicians too.”

Salman Khan further added, “I saw Saiee Manjrekar, who worked with us in Dabangg; she became so awkward because of this. Neha Dhupia fired them. Even my own niece was walking, and this shot was taken from behind. Why? And then they captioned it as, ‘Guess Who?’”

The actor didn’t stop there but went on to give a brutal reply to all the ‘keyboard warriors’ who keep spreading hate about celebrities over their weight gain or loss, pregnancy, looks, appearances, and career ups and downs. Salman Khan mentioned how these people trolled Sohail Khan, Varun Dhawan, and every other actor. He further defended Katrina Kaif’s post-partum look without taking her name and said, “Pregnancy me everyone puts on some weight, jab wo filmo me wapas aa jaygi, wo fit ho jayengi (when she returns to work, she will be back in shape).”

He further removed his hat and makeup and went shirtless live on camera, saying, “Lo kar lo troll, mai deta hu tumko troll karne ka material.” Salman’s act of showing his physique live on television at the age of 60 was nothing but absolutely daring. No one else would have even thought of doing this. The anger was clearly visible on his face. He then said, “Apne maa-baap ko dekh lo pahle, unki sehat dekh lo, phir baat karna.” He added, “Mil gaya material aapko trolling ka? Lagao ab. Fatte hue joote bhi pehnta hu, agli baar pehen ke aaunga.” For the unversed, Sunny Deol was trolled for wearing torn shoes a few months back.

Whatever Salman said yesterday on Weekend Ka Vaar was exactly what was needed. It was something that every actor and celebrity wanted to voice for a long time but held back. And honestly, no one other than Salman Khan could have taken such a strong stand for the film industry. The frustration was real. The anger was visible in his eyes, and it was an OG Salman Khan moment that will always be special for every Bhai fan.

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