Ridhima Pandit reacts to cricketer Shubman Gill dating rumors: ‘There’s nothing like that’

Shubman Gill is always being talked about on the internet, whether it be for his high-profiled rumored relationships, his looks, or his knocks on the field. So when Hindi television actress Ridhima Pandit was linked to him romantically, she found herself at the receiving end of lots of curious questions, inquisitive searches, and fan comments. Finally addressing the rumors, she denied being in a relationship with the Indian cricketer, as revealed to Zoom, and emphasized that such was never the case with him.

Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant star Ridhima Pandit remains unbothered by all the comments surrounding her possible romantic involvement with Shubman Gill. Opening up about the rumors, she said, “There’s nothing like that. I’m a non-controversial figure, and I wish to remain like that. I’ve never done anyone wrong or spoken wrong for anyone. Neither do I romance just for the screens. Basically, I’m a very boring person. You cannot dig up any dirt on me, darlings!"

The 35-year-old has previously admitted to finding the right-handed batsman ‘very, very cute,’ however, the actress has remained firm on her stance about not having dated him. They’ve never even met in person so far, making her question where these rumors even begin and how hilarious they are.

Shubman Gill has also been linked with other celebrities, including Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. The star was also rumored to be dating Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, actress Sara Ali Khan, and more recently with a Spanish woman named Maria; however, in mid-2025, he confirmed being single for 3 years then and has not publicly been spotted dating since.

Meanwhile, Ridhima Pandit was most recently seen on the OTT show The 50, before which she had appeared as Bani Sharma Singhania in Naagin 5, took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, where she was named 2nd runners-up and then was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 1.

