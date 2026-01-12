Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma backs Mahhi Vij, Nadim Nadz amid link-up rumors: “I wonder the world…”

TV actress Mahhi Vij made headlines after she shared a warm birthday post for her dear friend, Nadim Nadz. But soon her heartfelt letter started link-up rumors. Now, Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, has reacted to the controversy.

Arpita Khan Sharma breaks silence on Mahhi Vij, Nadim Nadz controversy

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Arpita Khan Sharma opened up about the incessant trolling of television actress Mahhi Vij and Salman Khan’s friend and CEO Nadim Nadz. Arpita expressed, “@nadz.nadz if someone like you can get called out, then I wonder the world we are living in.”

To refresh your memory, Mahhi Vij recently took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture with Nadim Nadz. In her long and heartfelt birthday note, the popular TV actress extended gratitude to Nadz for being her safe place.

She penned, “Happy Birthday to the one I chose, not by chance, but by heart. To the one who listens to me even when I don’t say a word, to the one who stands by me not because he has to, but because he wants to — you are my family, my safe place, my forever.”

Mahhi concluded her note by stating, “I love you, Nadim, not just for who you are, but for how you make me feel, for how you stand with me, for how you are my heart, my home, my family. Today and always.”

Things took an ugly turn when pictures of Jay and Mahhi’s daughter Tara with Nadim were shared on the child’s Instagram handle. The caption of the post read, “Happy Birthday my Abba. I love you very very much. Your Tara”

After seeing his ex-wife being trolled for her emotional post for her friend, Jay Bhanushali broke his silence and slammed the link-up rumors. He was joined by Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande, who stated that she has been deeply disturbed by the way Mahhi and Nadim’s relationship is being portrayed. A while ago, Mahhi also dropped a video, addressing the burning issue.

On the personal front, Mahhi and Jay recently collectively announced their separation after being married for 16 years. The couple has decided to co-parent their kids, Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer.

