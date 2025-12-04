Sara Khan-Krish Pathak Haldi: Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar make their first appearance with newborn son

Actors Sara Khan and Krish Pathak tied the knot on October 9, 2025. The couple opted for an intimate ceremony at the court premises.

Now, the couple has decided to finally celebrate with traditional wedding festivities and was seen enjoying their haldi ceremony.

As they continue with the wedding rituals, several of their friends have been arriving to congratulate them on the joyous occasion. As part of the haldi event, Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar arrived together with their newborn son, Farwaan.

In a series of paparazzi videos, the former Bigg Boss contestant was seen cradling her baby boy in her arms, marking her first public appearance after welcoming her second son.

Watch Sara Khan and Krish Pathak’s Haldi ceremony

While arriving with her son, Gauahar made sure to keep his face covered for privacy, though she did have a brief conversation with the gathered paparazzi.

Gauahar and her husband Zaid welcomed their second child on September 1, 2025.

The actress officially announced his birth through a social media post two days later, sharing the happy news with fans and followers.

Sara Khan and Krish Pathak’s wedding

Sara Khan and Krish Pathak officially tied the knot in Mumbai on October 6, 2025. The couple signed their wedding papers in the presence of close family and friends, marking the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in their lives.

Sharing the news, Sara wrote, “Sealed Together. Two faiths. One Script. Infinite Love... The signatures are sealed. 'Qubool Hai' se 'Saat Phere' tak, the vows await this DECEMBER - Two hearts, Two cultures, One Forever. Our love story is crafting a union where faiths blend, not divide. Because when Love is the headline, everything else becomes a beautiful subplot. So give us your blessing, as this union is for all.”

Here’s the post:

The couple's interfaith marriage ceremony is slated to take place on December 5, 2025.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 finale countdown begins, makers set to drop mid-week eviction twist