Seher Hone Ko Hai’s Parth Samthaan alerts fans of fraudster impersonating him: “Person is asking girls…”

Social media has proved to be a boon and a curse for public figures like popular TV actor Parth Samthaan. While the applications help celebs to connect with the audience, it also gives a platform to fraudsters to cheat fans by impersonating their favorite stars. This is precisely what happened with Parth. Hence, he warned his admirers about the scammer. Check it out!

Parth Samthaan warns fans against a fraudster

In 2012, Parth Samthaan stepped into the television industry by starring in two shows simultaneously. Over the past decades, he has become a popular fame in small screen with millions of fans admiring his good looks and great acting skills. Hence, someone decided to use his name and fame to execute a fraudulent activity.

Apparently, someone created a fake account on Snapchat, impersonating Parth. After scores of people followed him, thinking it was the official account of the Seher Hone Ko Hai actor, the fraudster allegedly started asking women for inappropriate snaps through video calls. When Samthaan got to know about the scam that is happening in his name, he decided to alert his followers.

The CID 2 actor took to his Instagram Stories and shared a screengrab of the fake account. Alerting his admirers, the TV star penned, “This person is impersonating me and asking girls for inappropriate snaps through video calls. Pls report this Snapchat account and block it asap.”

Check out his post:

Parth is a popular actor who is followed by 4 million people on Instagram. After his debut with Gumrah: End of Innocence, he was seen in Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. The actor also portrayed the role of Anurag Basu in the reboot of Ekta Kapoor's 2001 soap opera, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Last year, he was seen as A.C.P. Ayushmaan in CID 2. Currently, he is leading the drama show, Seher Hone Ko Hai, co-starring Rishita Kothari, Mahhi Vij, and Vaquar Shaikh.

Samthaan has also tried his luck in cinemas by starring in films like Hamare Baarah and Binoy Gandhi’s Ghudchadi, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar, and Aruna Irani.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar develops stomach cyst amid cancer treatment, Shoaib Ibrahim shares hospitalization plans