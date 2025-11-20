Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi resolves cold war with Palak Sidhwani

Palak Sidhwani, who played Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, sparked speculations of a fallout with producer Asit Modi when she left the show. She alleged that she was mentally harassed by the producer. Later, the actress talked about the same in an interview with Pinkvilla and highlighted that she was denied a sabbatical despite citing medical reasons. In a recent development, it seems that Asit Modi has resolved the long-standing feud with the actress.

In a recent statement released by Asit Modi's production house, the banner clarified that all matters with Palak Sidhwani are resolved now. “Neela Film Productions would like to share that all matters between the company and Palak Sindhwani have been amicably resolved. We wish her good luck. Neela Film Productions has introduced and nurtured many artistes and creative talents, helping shape their successful careers in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the show’s characters have become household names, loved by audiences across the country,” reads the official statement.

Furthermore, the statement reads, “As a progressive and forward-looking production house, Neela Film Productions remains committed to nurturing talent and delivering meaningful, family-friendly entertainment. We also believe in fostering a fair, transparent, and supportive work environment, ensuring that every artiste and team member feels respected and valued.”

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Palak stated that she wanted to take a break due to some health reasons. She highlighted that the production team rejected her request. "I have had certain medical issues. I don't want to go into details of that. My doctor advised me to take less stress and asked me to maintain a good lifestyle where I get good sleep and the work is light. But here anything happens at any time. I was planning to quit the show. In December 2023, for the first time, I told their production head that I want to quit. After hearing this, he said, 'No, not now. Now another co-actor is leaving," said Palak.

For the unversed, Palak Sidhwani left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2024. She shared a series of pictures with her co-stars on her Instagram handle and thanked everyone in a long post.

