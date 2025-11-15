Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to tie knot in 2026? Bigg Boss stars reveals wedding plans, ‘Aise bol toh rahe hain’

TV actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been making headlines ever since they started dating. Now, it seems the couple is all set to enter wedlock soon and is apparently planning to have it in 2026.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to marry in 2026?

Speaking on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, the actress said, “Haan, aise bol toh rahe hain. Haan matlab aisi baatein toh hum kar rahe hain, but then let's see.” (Yes, that's what is being said. I mean, we are talking about such things, but then, let's see.)

Interestingly, in the same podcast interview, Tejasswi Prakash revealed that Karan Kundrra had initially proposed to her just after Bigg Boss 15 ended. However, her mother advised both of them to take some time before making such a decision and to date for a while first.

The actress added, “Mere parents ko bhi accha laga tha Karan (My parents also liked him). He was like, ‘Let’s get married, but my mother said, ‘You’ve just come out of Bigg Boss. Maybe you should spend a year together in the real world. It's not that I doubt you (Karan), but I don't even know my daughter. I feel both of you need some time.’ I am very chanchal (impatient/bubbly). If I fall in love, I'm like, ‘This is the one.’ So my mother said, ‘Take your time.’”

Tejasswi spoke about her bond with Karan's parents, revealing that his family is genuinely wonderful and very sweet. She added that from the beginning, she and Karan were very clear about one thing, and it was that there would be no pressure for their families to approve of them. The actress explained that it was never about "Your parents have to like me" or "You have to win over my parents."

The former Bigg Boss contestant expressed that she strongly believes turning a relationship into a compulsion creates unnecessary pressure, and then the bond stops growing naturally. From day one, she felt no need to impress anyone, which allowed her to just be herself. She mentioned that when she told them she naturally wakes up late, doesn't know how to cook, and can't even make tea, they actually appreciated her honesty.

