Tejasswi Prakash breaks her silence on wedding rumors with Karan Kundrra: "There are a lot of things..."

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are famous reality TV stars who fell for each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house, back in 2021. Since then, the actors have seen each other grow and have stood by their partners through thick and thin. Be it on social media or the TV screens, they never shied away from expressing their love for each other. Hence, their fans are excited for the ideal couple to get into wedlock. But Tejasswi recently clarified that a wedding isn’t on the cards for them anytime soon. Read on!

Tejasswi Prakash opens up on wedding plans with Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have become the ‘IT’ couple of the television industry. Be it on the sets of Laughter Chefs or Splitsvilla X6, their chemistry has always spoken volumes about the kind of relationship they share. To promote her upcoming film Psycho Saiyaan, Karan also got Tejasswi’s face tattooed on his chest. Later, it was revealed that he did so to show support for his partner and promote her project.

No matter how eager their fans are to watch them tie the knot, it’s not on the cards yet. While talking to Bombay Times, the Naagin 6 actress said, “That’s not happening anytime soon.” While a wedding might seem a distant dream for TejRan, they have started creating a life together, and the first step was moving into the same house. They have also worked together on multiple projects.

When asked how it is working with Karan, Tejasswi explained, “There are, of course, a lot of things that you do explore with each other on a professional basis. You do tend to understand how the other person likes to work. Especially for me, there's so much that I get to learn from Karan, him being my senior. For me, it's been a learning process.”

At the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, Kundrra engaged in a fun banter with a paparazzo and asked about his impending wedding. When others stated that the shutterbug is soon to get married, the actor funnily exclaimed, “Shukar hai meri shaadi se topic change kar ke teri shaadi pe chali gai. (Thank God the topic has shifted from my wedding to your wedding.)”

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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