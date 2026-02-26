Tejasswi Prakash flaunts Karan Kundrra’s tattoo of her face ahead of Psycho Saiyaan OTT release; See PICS

Karan Kundrra’s love for Tejasswi Prakash reflects in the way he looks at her and fondly talks about his ladylove at public forums. Recently, Karan did the unimaginable: he got a tattoo of his girlfriend’s face on his chest. While everyone was in awe of his grand gesture for Tejasswi, the actress couldn’t stop flaunting it in public.

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts Karan Kundrra’s tattoo

Karan Kundrra was at an event in Mumbai on February 24, 2026, when he showcased his new tattoo. The SplitsVilla 16 host removed a little part of his purple kurta near his chest, and there it was, his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash’s face inked on his body. Everyone watching Karan’s new tattoo was in awe of him, and some females on the internet just went berserk, praying for a loving partner just like Karan.

Well, Karan’s sweet gesture for his girlfriend didn’t go unnoticed. Tejasswi not just acknowledged his efforts, but she also flaunted her partner and his tattoo of her face on his body. At an event which she attended with comedian Bharti Singh, the Naagin 6 actress spoke to the media and asked, “Kal ka tattoo dekha Karan ka na? Permanent hai. (Did you see Karan’s tattoo? It’s permanent.) Karan is a psycho.”

The same day, she was spotted at the success bash of SplitsVilla Season 16, hosted by Uorfi Javed. While posing for the shutterbugs, the actress pulled Karan’s t-shirt and took a peek at her face tattoo on his chest. Pointing at it, she told the media, “It’s there.”

This comes ahead of Tejasswi Prakash’s OTT debut with Psycho Saiyaan. However, when Hindustan Times asked Karan if the tattoo is permanent or not, the actor responded, “It's so sweet how fans are reacting to the tattoo. It is a tattoo of Tejasswi's face, but it is not a permanent one.” He further mentioned that it’s actually for promoting Tejasswi's show.

“This is me showing support for her. The event was actually the launch of the show, and the character in the show gets a tattoo of her face. Hence, I put it on. But it’s not a real tattoo,” he clarified.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Kundrra on his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash being under scrutiny, ‘Main toh like red flags ka baap…’