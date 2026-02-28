The 50: Are Monalisa and Vikrant Singh heading towards divorce after 18 years of relationship? Actress reveals

Popular Bhojpuri and TV actress Monalisa participated in the reality show The 50 with her husband, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Inside the house, the celebs showcased their true personalities. However, when the audience saw their fights and disagreements on TV, many speculated that they might be headed for divorce. After her eviction, the actress clarified, stating that they have conflicts, but that doesn’t mean divorce is knocking at the door. Read on!

Monalisa opens up on divorce rumors with Vikrant Singh

Antara Biswas, professionally known as Monalisa, entered The 50 with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Staying true to the game's format, they showcased their real personalities on TV. But looking at their difference of opinion and disagreements on the show, many judged the couple, with some speculating about trouble in paradise. After being served the exit order, the Nazar actress spoke to Free Press Journal about rumors of their divorce.

The actress told the publication, “Hame pata tha hamare beech conflicts honge kyunki vo he natural hai, but iska matlab ye nahi ki hamare darwaaze par divorce hai. (We knew there would be conflicts between us because that’s natural, but that doesn’t mean divorce is at the door).”

Monalisa divulged that after the episodes aired, people commented that her husband is toxic and that he scolds her too much. But she was quick to state that it’s their understanding, and she knows he is trying to explain the situation to her so that she doesn’t come out as a weak contender. “That’s our thing. Nothing of this sort can happen between us,” she underscored, adding that they have been together for the past 18 years.

Monalisa married Bhojpuri actor Vikrant in the Bigg Boss 10 house. While talking to IANS, the actress stated that Vikrant consulted her parents and decided to propose to her on the show. The Jaadu Teri Nazar – Daayan Ka Mausam fame also shared that they’ve been trying to have a baby for a long time. “Ultimately, it is in God’s hands. I am hopeful and waiting for that blessed day,” she expressed.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Boong Re-release: Farhan Akhtar produced BAFTA-winning film returns to cinema on March 6