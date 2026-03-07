The 50: Rajat Dalal undergoes surgery after tendon tear worsening on show, shares update from hospital bed

Rajat Dalal has emerged as one of the strongest contestants of the reality TV show, The 50. While the show is on-air, its shooting has ended, and the contestants have returned home. The first thing that Dalal did after his return was to book an appointment and undergo surgery for his tendon tear. Recently, the artist shared an update about his health for his concerned fans.

Rajat Dalal gives a health update after tendon tear surgery

Fitness influencer, artist, and Bigg Boss 18 fame Rajat Dalal shared two pictures of himself lying on a hospital bed. Looking at the massive bandage on his right hand, his fans got worried. Hence, Dalal dropped a video update and revealed what actually happened. In the clip posted on his Instagram Stories, Rajat divulged that on the first day of shooting for The 50, he suffered a tendon tear.

At that time, it was a severe 2.8 cm injury that needed surgery. But since he had committed to the show, he didn’t want to leave it midway. Later, while performing one of the tasks, it worsened and became a 3 cm tear. So, after completing the show, he got the date of the doctor from whom he wanted to get the surgery done.

He concluded the video by sharing, “Aaj wo surgery hui hai aur achi hui hai. Baaki sab badia hai (Today, the surgery happened, and it went well. Everything else is fine now).” Sharing pictures of himself from the hospital, he wrote, “Gir girke hi insaan uthna seekhta hai!” (Man learns only after falling multiple times)

The 50 is a new reality TV show that brought 50 celebrities under one roof. It kicked off on February 1, 2026, and since then, celebs have been playing mind games and taking part in physical activities to retain their position in the show. While Rajat has showcased impeccable physical and mental strength on the show, he has also strategically changed the fate of many contestants.

Apart from him, celebs like Karan Patel, Faisal Sheikh, Divya Agarwal, Monalisa, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Shiny Doshi, Dushyant Kukreja, Urvashi Dholakia, and Riddhi Dogra are also part of The 50.

