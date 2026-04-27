The Family Man Season 4: When Manoj Bajpayee revealed Raj and DK's series is in the works: ‘Sabka jawab hoga...’

The Family Man slowly became one of the most-loved series by the audience. The gripping spy thriller entertained the audience for three seasons. But it ended at a cliff-hanger, leaving viewers wanting to see more. After a die-hard fan asked Manoj Bajpayee why they ended Season 3 on such an incomplete note, the actor revealed that all the questions will be answered in the upcoming season.

When Manoj Bajpayee clarified The Family Man Season 4 is in the making

Srikant Reddy Tiwari didn’t leave the audience confused, not to return with all the answers. The Family Man Season 4 is indeed arriving. Well, the confirmation was revealed by the actor back in 2025 while he was interacting with a fan.

Back in November 2025, a fan asked the senior actor, “Binged Season 3 of Family Man whole day, and you guys left it on such a cliffhanger! Not done @rajndk At least tell us, Is the season over or you guys will be releasing the left episodes later?,” Manoj Bajpayee was quick to come up with a response.

Resharing the fan’s tweet, Manoj clarified, “Sabka jawab 4th season me hoga! Jaldi milte ha. (All answers will be in the 4th season! See you soon.)” If this wasn’t enough, he told another X (formerly Twitter) user in true Srikant Tiwari, “Ab sab 4th season me! Maar kaat khallas (Now everything in 4th season.)”

Check it out:

The actor’s spontaneous engagement during his Q&A session with his followers left the audience in a frenzy. While the makers are yet to formally confirm the news, Manoj’s statement suggested that the upcoming season was in the pipeline and is expected to pick up directly from the unresolved threads of the Northeast India mission seen in The Family Man Season 3.

After watching Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur last season, fans are expecting the ensemble cast to get even bigger this time. Having said that, the Raj and DK creation is still months away from its small-screen debut.

For more updates on The Family Man Season 4, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jaideep Ahlawat joins Ajay Devgn and Tabu in Drishyam 3