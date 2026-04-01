The Traitors India Season 2: Karan Johar hosted series to star Munawar Faruqui, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik? Find out

Season 1 of Karan Johar's hosted show, The Traitors, was a success. Hence, the makers are returning with their second edition. The Traitors Season 2 was announced at a show hosted by Prime Video India. Since the first season saw several known and some unknown faces as the 20 contestants, fans are eager to know who will be part of this year’s show. According to reports, celebs like Rhea Chakraborty, Mallika Sherawat, Shalini Passi, Munawar Faruqui, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, and others might be joining KJo’s reality series. Read on!

The Traitors Season 2 contestants revealed?

In the pilot edition of The Traitors, 20 contestants locked horns in the hope of winning INR 1 crore prize while unmasking the traitor amongst themselves. Yet again, several popular personalities will be indulging in mind games to prove their smartness and take home the prize money.

A report by ETimes suggested that former Bigg Boss contestants Munawar Faruqui, Elvish Yadav, Shweta Tiwari, and Rubina Dilaik will be part of The Traitors Season 2, along with Abhishek Malhan. According to Zee News, famous celebs like Rhea Chakraborty, Mallika Sherawat, Sanjay Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, and Shahneel Gill might be making their way to the Suryagarh Palace in Jodhpur to feature in the show.

The report also stated that Aaditya Kulshreshth, Shalini Passi, Ranveer Brar, Kim Sharma, Dalip Tahil, and Digvijay Singh Rathee may also take part in the show, even though they have dismissed rumors.

At the slate launch event, the streaming platform announced The Traitors Season 2. Sharing the poster of their upcoming show, they penned, “The breakout reality series featuring Karan Johar as the enigmatic host returns for a new season with 20 exciting celebrities. In this ruthless game, players will openly betray one another as they compete for a grand prize while trying to uncover the traitors hidden among them. Rise and shine, it’s dhoka time - again!”

For the unversed, The Traitors India is a reality TV series hosted by Karan Johar. Based on the Dutch series, De Verraders, the first season aired from June 12, 2025, to July 3, 2025. Several influencers and well-known celebs participated in Part 1, but poker player Nikita Luther and Uorfi Javed won the combined prize of INR 70.5 lakh.

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