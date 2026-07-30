Traitors Season 2: All confirmed 21 contestants of Karan Johar's show, from Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty to Munawar

Following the success of The Traitors Season 1, the reality show is all set to return with its second season. With Karan Johar returning as the host, here's the complete list of the 21 contestants set to take part in the upcoming edition.

Traitors Season 2: Full list of 21 contestants

1. Rhea Chakraborty – Rhea Chakraborty is set to make her reality show debut as a contestant on Karan Johar's The Traitors Season 2. She has previously appeared as a leader on Roadies.

2. Krystle D'Souza – Actress Krystle D'Souza, who went viral for her dance performance in Dhurandhar, is also part of the show.

3. Ranveer Brar – Celebrity chef, MasterChef India judge, and actor Ranveer Brar joins the contestants.

4. Mallika Sherawat – Mallika Sherawat is set to make her reality show debut with The Traitors Season 2.

5. Shahneel Gill – Influencer Shahneel Gill, who is also cricketer Shubman Gill's sister, will appear on the show.

6. Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan) – Content creator and reality TV personality Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, is also among the contestants.

7. Munawar Faruqui – After winning Lock Upp Season 1 and Bigg Boss 17, stand-up comedian and reality TV personality Munawar Faruqui joins the show.

8. Rida Tharana – Fashion and beauty influencer Rida Tharana is also part of the reality series.

9. Tanya Puri – Tanya Puri, known as one of India's youngest PIs, is stepping into the reality TV space with The Traitors.

10. Shalini Passi – Following her appearance in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Shalini Passi is set to participate in the new season.

11. Soundous Moufakir – Reality TV personality Soundous Moufakir joins the show after appearing in Splitsvilla, Roadies, and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

12. Harman Singha – Actor Harman Singha, who is also Rannvijay Singha's brother, is among the contestants.

13. Ansh Chopra – Influencer Ansh Chopra will participate in the Karan Johar-hosted reality show.

14. Kullu – Following his stint as the host of Shark Tank India Season 5, Kullu is set to join The Traitors Season 2.

15. Karan Singh Magic – Mentalist and mind reader Karan Singh Magic joins the reality show.

16. Ikka – Rapper Ikka is also part of the contestant lineup.

17. Parul Gulati – Actress and entrepreneur Parul Gulati joins the second season of The Traitors.

18. Shweta Tiwari – Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari is also among the contestants.

19. Prish – Influencer Prish will be the youngest contestant on the show.

20. Sahil Salathia – Actor Sahil Salathia, who was previously eliminated in the first season of The Traitors, returns for Season 2.

21. Dalip Tahil – Veteran actor Dalip Tahil, known for portraying memorable antagonists in several Bollywood films, rounds out the contestants lineup.

The Traitors Season 2 is set to premiere on Prime Video on August 13, 2026. New episodes will stream every Thursday at 12 am.

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