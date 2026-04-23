TRP Report: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 stays unbeaten, Vasudha follows; Is Anupamaa out of top 5?

The TRP report for last week has been released. This time, there’s a significant change in the top five, with an iconic series replacing a trending show. Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 continues to cement its position as the number one show. Rising above all is Vasudha, which has managed to stay second, just like last week. But a major switch was Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, slowly making its way to the top five. Check out the top 10 shows in the TRP list.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 continues its winning streak

The change in positions in the top five has garnered mixed emotions from fans online. However, Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 continues to be the indispensable television show, yet again leading the TRP chart. With a rating of 2.0, the Star Plus serial continues to take the lead.

Next up, we have the drama show Vasudha, streaming on Zee TV. Even though the 2024 TV series came second, just like last week, its rating has dropped from 1.9 to 1.8 this week. For the unversed, the drama is an official remake of the Telugu TV series, Muddha Mandaram.

In the next place, we have a path-breaker that made its way to the top five, slowly and steadily. The longest-running Indian TV soap opera, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, came third in the list, taking a big leap from the seventh spot with a rating of 1.8.

Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa is next, in the fourth position, much to the disappointment of its fans. However, its rating increased to 1.8 as compared to 1.7 from last week. The last one making its way to the top five is Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain with a rating of 1.7.

Top 5 TV shows with last week's TRP ratings:

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 - 2.0 Vasudha - 1.8 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - 1.8 Anupamaa - 1.8 Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain - 1.7

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, produced by TV actors Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, dropped significantly to the sixth spot. It was followed by Udne Ki Aasha, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Naagin 7, and Mr and Mrs Parshuram.

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