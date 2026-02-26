TRP Report: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 takes the lead, Anupamaa, and Naagin 7 make it to the top 3

The year 2026 saw several popular shows fighting tough TRP battles to stay relevant in the game. Ektaa R Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has come out as a winner in the sixth week. Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa is not far behind, and it’s still holding the second spot. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-led Naagin 7 took a slight dip and came third in the list. Vasudha and Ganga Mai Ki Beityan have made a surprise entry in the top five. Take a look!

TRP report week six:

The TRP report of the sixth week has been released, and not much has changed. Yet again, Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay-led Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is leading with a rating of 2.0. Premiered on July 29, 2025, on StarPlus, the television series is a reboot of the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Smriti and Amar are reprising their characters, Tulsi and Mihir Virani. This time, they are joined by Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi.

Taking the second spot in the chart is Anupamaa, thanks to the viral ‘Ghuma ghuma ke marungi’ dialogue that became a rage on social media. According to Money Control, Rupali Ganguly’s program has a TRP of 2.0 and a reach of 3.0. The show first premiered in 2020, and for the past six years, it’s been one of the favorite TV shows of the audience. It’s also one of the longest-running Indian television soap operas.

Top 5 TV shows with last week's TRP ratings:

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2- 2.0 Anupamaa- 2.0 Naagin 7- 2.0 Vasudha- 1.9 Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan- 1.9

Next in line is the story of a shape-shifting snake in the supernatural TV series, Naagin 7. The seventh edition of Ektaa R Kapoor’s fictional serial has now seen a significant dip. The program featuring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul has left the first spot and now claims the third. It had a TRP of 2.0 and a reach of 3.7.

Taking the fourth spot is the 2024 drama show, Vasudha. Produced by Arvind Babbal, the ZeeTV serial is an official remake of the Telugu TV series, Muddha Mandaram of Zee Telugu. The Priya Thakur and Abhishek Sharma starrer had a TRP of 1.9 and a reach of 2.6.

Bagging the last spot in the top five is Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, a 2025 show with a TRP of 1.9 and a reach of 2.9.

