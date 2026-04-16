TRP Report: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 tops the chart, THIS show outshines Anupamaa for second spot

The TRP rating for the 14th week of 2026 has been released, and the new trend paints a very different story. While Ekta Kapoor-backed Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has continued to hold the winning streak, Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa has dropped significantly. Now, the second spot in the list is reserved by the drama show Vasudha, followed by Ganga Mai Ki Beityan, pushing Anupamaa to the fourth spot. Check out the new TRP list.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 tops the TRP report

This week's TRP report shows a major shuffle among the popular TV shows that were trending in the past couple of weeks. Having said that, Smriti Irani continues to drive the audience to watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, making it top the charts with a TRP rating of 2.0.

It was followed by the 2024 drama show, Vasudha, bagging the second spot with a 1.9 rating. Produced by Arvind Babbal, the ZeeTV serial is an official remake of the Telugu TV series, Muddha Mandaram, headlined by Priya Thakur and Abhishek Sharma.

Next in line is Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, a 2025 show with a TRP of 1.8. For the unversed, the television drama series is produced by TV actors Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta. It stars Amandeep Sidhu, Shubhangi Latkar, Srishti Jain, and Sheezan Khan in lead roles.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa has dropped down to the fourth position with 1.7 on the rating scale. It was followed by Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Spin-Off Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, which stayed in the top five with a rating similar to that of Anupamaa.

Top 5 TV shows with last week's TRP ratings:

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2- 2.0

Vasudha-1.9

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan-1.8

Anupamaa- 1.7

Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain-1.7

Moving on, we have Tumm Se Tumm Tak coming sixth in the week’s list with a TRP rating of 1.7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are next in line, grabbing the seventh and eighth spots with a 1.6 rating. Udne Ki Aasha made a surprise entry in the top 10. However, Naagin 7 was placed 10th in the list with a rating of 1.5.

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