TRP Report: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Naagin 7 sees a dip, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 tops the chart

Every week, popular TV shows fight a tough TRP battle to stay at the top of the chart. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Naagin 7 has cemented their place in first position for the past week. But this week, they had to vacate the seat for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, which has taken the lead. Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa is not far behind.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, led by Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, is currently ruling the charts with a staggering 2.2 rating. Created by Ekta Kapoor, the reboot also features actors like Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi.

Joining them is Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa that is giving tough competition to KSBKBT 2 and stands at an impressive 2.2 rating for the fourth TRP week. The popular TV show has stepped into its sixth year with Rupali continuing to be the face of the show. Next up, we have Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Naagin 7, which has seen a steep dip and rolled down to the third position in the chart.

The supernatural fiction series by Ekta Kapoor received a rating of 2.1. Apparently, the makers are looking forward to taking the show to theatres. An industry insider told India Today that Balaji Telefilms Limited is exploring the possibility of adapting the franchise into a feature film.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2- 2.2 Anupamaa- 2.2 Naagin 7- 2.1 Tumm Se Tumm Tak - 1.9 Laughter Chefs Season 3- 1.9

Next in line in week 4 TRP report is Tumm Se Tumm Tak, starring Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar. The romantic drama show is in fourth spot with a rating of 1.9. Taking the last spot in the top five shows this week is Laughter Chefs Season 3. The reality show that airs on Colors TV has receiving 1.9 rating, much like Kelkar’s show.

A report by The Free Press Journal suggests that Vasudha has backed the sixth position with Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan sitting at the seventh spot. They are followed by Udne Ki Aasha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma,h taking the eighth, ninth, and tenth place respectively.

