TRP Report: Could Naagin 7 beat Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and Anupamaa to grab top spot? Find out

It’s been an interesting week for TV shows in India. With the return of the Naagin series, a lot has changed for the channels and their programs. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who has debuted as the new naagin in the Colors TV supernatural series, has made its way to the TRP charts. Entering with an impressive 2.1 rating, it has made a strong mark right from the get-go. However, it was unable to take over the classic fan favorite, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The reboot has only managed to prove its control over Indian audiences. The latest TRP report, as shared by BARC India, has been revealed for fans to check out the ratings of their favorite TV shows.

Check out the TRP report for shows that aired last week

Naagin 7, with its new lead, came in first, making a remarkable comeback on the ratings charts right away. Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 grabbed itself 2.2 in ratings this week, maintaining its top spot in the TRP report. The Star Plus family drama has persevered amid the release of multiple new shows, only occasionally bowing down to the likes of Bigg Boss 19, which enjoyed a successful run over its months of broadcast.

Following the two strong contenders, Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, came in third, also showcasing its stronghold on the viewers. The Star Plus show managed to earn itself an equally strong 2.1 rating. The India Television Academy Awards, aka The 25th ITA Awards 2025, which aired on December 31, 2025, nabbed itself the fourth spot on the list. Finally, rounding out the top 5, Tum Se Tum Tak came in fifth, continuing to gain interest from national viewers.

Top 5 TV shows with last week's ratings:

1 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 - 2.2

2 Naagin 7 - 2.1

3 Anupamaa - 2.1

4 The 25th ITA Awards 2025 - 2.0

5 Tum Se Tum Tak - 1.9

Udne Ki Aasha, Laughter Chefs, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, followed in this order, wrapping up this week’s TRP status. With the game just begun for Naagin 7, and more twists and turns awaiting the fans of the Namik Paul, Eisha Singh, Karan Kundrra, Beena Banerjee, and Ruhi Chaturvedi starrer, it remains to be seen if it can overthrow the other popular programs.

ALSO READ: 5 Hindi serials that ruled TV screens in 2025: From Anupamaa to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and more