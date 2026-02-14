Was Arbaz Patel kicked out of The 50 for slapping Prince Narula? Model says 'Agli baar soch-samajh kar bolna'

The contestants of the ongoing reality show The 50 recently witnessed a physical altercation between Arbaz Patel and Prince Narula. After the heated argument turned into a brawl, Patel reportedly slammed Narula, violating the show’s rules against violence. Hence, he was reportedly evicted. Today, Patel strongly reacted on social media and wrote, “Agli baar soch-samajh kar bolna. Never mess with Arbaz.” Read on!

Arbaz Patel slaps Prince Narula in The 50

Arbaz Patel is currently bearing the brunt of indulging in physical violence against Prince Narula in The 50. Reports citing Filmy Window stated that Arbaz got heated up after his partner, Nikki Tamboli, informed him that Prince had body-shamed her. This led to a serious confrontation between the two male contestants, leading to Patel slamming Narula in everyone’s presence. The consequence? Arbaz was reportedly asked to leave the show.

Apparently, Nikki returned shortly after being eliminated from the show. Upon her return, she informed Patel about Prince talking about her plastic surgery. According to reports, Nikki was also eliminated shortly after her return.

Arbaz Patel reacts on social media

Today (February 14, 2026), Arbaz took to his Instagram handle and shared the viral clip showcasing the physical fight between him and Prince. In the captions, he stated, “I always give you respect bro but I won’t tolerate any bad words about me, my game, or my alliances.”

He further added, “I have nothing to do with you, and you don’t have the right to comment on me just to protect your alliances. Power sirf tumhare paas hi nahi humare pass bhi hai. Agli baar soch-samajh kar bolna. Never mess with Arbaz.”

A couple of days ago, Nikki Tamboli slammed Prince for body shaming her on the show. She shared the clip of him talking about her lips while others laughed. Reacting strongly to it, the actress questioned Narula, “So-called husband, father, public figure. If someone spoke about your daughter’s body like this, would you laugh too? This is body-shaming done quietly; the coward’s way.”

Prince didn’t stay silent when Nikkin dragged his daughter. Hence, his team issued a statement, criticizing Nikki for dragging a one-year-old child into it.

